Alleged shopping centre predator appears in court

The man, 49, has been refused bail in court. MaxPixel

A MAN who allegedly followed a young girl into a clothing store and indecently assaulted her while her family wasn't looking has been refused bail in court.

According to police, the 10-year-old girl was with her family at a shopping centre in Toormina on Saturday when the alleged assault took place.

Tyrone Pettit, 49, allegedly followed the girl and sexually touched her before fleeing the store.

The girl then told her mother what had happened and the matter was reported to police.

Following extensive inquiries Mr Pettit, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, was stopped at Coffs Harbour and was arrested.

He was charged with intentionally sexually touch a child aged between 10 and 16.

Mr Pettit appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday and was refused bail by Magistrate James Gibson.

He will attend the court again on October 15 via audio visual link.