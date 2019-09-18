Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man, 49, has been refused bail in court.
The man, 49, has been refused bail in court. MaxPixel
News

Alleged shopping centre predator appears in court

Jasmine Minhas
18th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly followed a young girl into a clothing store and indecently assaulted her while her family wasn't looking has been refused bail in court.

According to police, the 10-year-old girl was with her family at a shopping centre in Toormina on Saturday when the alleged assault took place.

Tyrone Pettit, 49, allegedly followed the girl and sexually touched her before fleeing the store.

The girl then told her mother what had happened and the matter was reported to police.

Following extensive inquiries Mr Pettit, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, was stopped at Coffs Harbour and was arrested.

He was charged with intentionally sexually touch a child aged between 10 and 16.

Mr Pettit appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday and was refused bail by Magistrate James Gibson.

He will attend the court again on October 15 via audio visual link.

child sex abuse coffs harbour local court indecent assault shopping centre toormina
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'I’ll do anything': roadside plea for help

    premium_icon 'I’ll do anything': roadside plea for help

    News He’s willing to do whatever it takes to find a job.

    Do you know an L.C living in Bellingen?

    premium_icon Do you know an L.C living in Bellingen?

    News Winner of $1.3 million luxury home still hasn't come forward.

    Dry lightning a concern for ‘walking ghosts’ fighting fires

    premium_icon Dry lightning a concern for ‘walking ghosts’ fighting fires

    News Rain has fallen but lightning strikes have ignited new blazes.

    Changes made to NSW’s ‘dangerous’ road rule

    premium_icon Changes made to NSW’s ‘dangerous’ road rule

    News Rule which became subject of local crash investigations scrapped.