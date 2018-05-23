Second man arrested over schoolboy kidnapping

THE 20-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a 12-year-old boy on the Gold Coast hinterland has been arrested after turning himself in to police.

Yu (Sunny) Zhang voluntarily attended Cabramatta Police Station in New South Wales this afternoon in relation to the alleged abduction of a boy from Mudgeeraba on May 11.

Mr Zhang is the son of a 53-year-old man who is also in police custody over the kidnapping.

The schoolboy's abduction sparked a frantic 24-hour search which spread across two states and multiple regions.

The boy was eventually found bound to a headrest inside a black Jeep in Grafton, New South Wales on May 12, and a 53-year-old man charged.

Gold Coast detectives are expected to travel to Sydney on Wednesday to seek Yu Zhang's extradition to Queensland on Thursday.

After his extradition it is understood he will be charged with abducting the child.

Supplied undated image obtained Monday, May 21, 2018 of Sunny Zhang, who police believe has information on the abduction of a 12-year-old on the Gold Coast. The 12-year-old was kidnapped from Mudgeeraba on May 11 and was found in Grafton the next day. (AAP Image/Queensland Police)

Speaking to media on Monday, police would not share the role in which Mr Zhang allegedly played.

"Won't get into detail on the level of the man's involvement due to the judicial process currently underway," Detective Inspector Marc Hogan said.

"Suffice to say investigators are satisfied to the point where they've sought and have an arrest warrant in place."