A man has been charged over two shocking rapes that were committed in country Victoria more than 30 years ago.

Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad swooped on the Bendigo man's property on Monday morning - he was arrested and charged with two counts of rape, and will go before a Magistrate on Thursday.

The first of two rapes occurred on January 15 in 1988 where a man allegedly approached a then 20-year-old woman on View Street in Bendigo and sexually assaulted her.

Two months later a man allegedly lured a then 16-year-old girl into his vehicle, before driving her to a track off Diamond Hill Road in Kangaroo Flat and sexually assaulted her.

Victoria Police said the investigation remained ongoing as detectives probe whether the two incidents were linked to any further incidents.

"Victoria Police is committed to investigating matters of sexual assault and bringing those responsible to justice, no matter how much time has passed," a statement read.

"We encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault to contact police."

The man will appear at Bendigo Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information in relation to sexual offences should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Alleged rapist charged over brutal crimes