Menu
Login
Llan Anthony.
Llan Anthony. Patrick Gorbunovs
Crime

Alleged public toilet snapper faces court again

Hamish Broome
by
26th Mar 2018 6:30 AM

A MAN who allegedly photographed at least 62 people in public toilets around Lismore will face court again today.

Numulgi man Llan Anthony, 44, is expected to apply for bail in Lismore Local Court today following his arrest on Thursday last week.

Mr Anthony is facing two counts of film person in private act without consent to obtain sexual arousal, and one count of committing an indecent act.

He also faces alternate charges of two counts of offensive behaviour, and filming 61 people without their consent.

Police became aware of Mr Anthony's alleged activities after he was allegedly caught looking at a plainclothes police officer over a cubicle wall of the South Lismore public toilets on Union St on March 8.

A court registrar refused Mr Anthony bail on Friday, and he spent the weekend behind bars.

The court heard that hundreds of images were found on Mr Anthony's phone which featured people in toilets in other locations around Lismore, in Queensland, and New Zealand.

llan anthony
Lismore Northern Star
Kevin Hogan humbled by new role

Kevin Hogan humbled by new role

News Hogan elected into new position by the Parliament today

Green slip refunds ready to go back in your wallet

Green slip refunds ready to go back in your wallet

News Coffs Coast drivers about to receive average $43 Green Slip refund

Valley tradies hammer home high rates

Valley tradies hammer home high rates

News Why tradie prices differ so much across our regions

Local Partners