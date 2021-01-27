Alleged child abuse teacher to face court

An alleged child abuse principal is due to appear in a Melbourne court after being extradited from Israel to face child sex allegations.

Malka Leifer fled Australia in 2008 after three sisters alleged she had sexually abused them at the Adass Israel religious school in Melbourne.

Victoria police has previously signalled she'll be charged with several counts related to alleged child abuse and Ms Leifer fought against extradition for years before she was finally made to board a plane this week.

She was expected to land in Melbourne on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, she will face Melbourne Magistrates Court for a filing hearing, the court confirmed.

The hearing will be the first time charges against Ms Leifer are heard in court.

She will face the court via weblink, and is expected to be held in quarantine under police surveillance.

Attorney-General Christian Porter previously thanked the Israeli government for helping bring Ms Leifer back to Australia.

"Both the Attorney-General and Minister for Foreign Affairs have expressed their thanks to the Israel government for its assistance and co-operation to bring this long-running process to a conclusion to allow for the extradition of Ms Leifer to Australia where she faces serious sexual assault allegations," Mr Porter said on Monday via a spokesman.

Originally published as Alleged paedophile teacher to face court