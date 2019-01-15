Menu
The alleged offender was arrested at Park Beach in Coffs Harbour last year.
Alleged paedophile remains behind bars

Jasmine Minhas
15th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
A MAN arrested for allegedly attempting to procure sex online from a 13-year-old girl remains in custody after his latest court appearance this week.

Stuarts Point man James Michael Brown, 38, was arrested at Park Beach in July last year following a covert online investigation by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad.

Police allege Brown had been communicating online with the girl from July 2016, engaging in "highly-sexualised” conversations.

He had allegedly made plans to meet the child in person when he was arrested by officers.

He appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday and was refused bail.

Brown will appear again in court on February 11.

