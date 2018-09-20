Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was arrested at a Coffs Harbour beach on July 20.
The man was arrested at a Coffs Harbour beach on July 20. Contributed
News

Alleged paedophile appears in court via videolink

Janine Watson
by
20th Sep 2018 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with child procurement faced Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

James Michael Brown, 37, of Stuarts Point has been remanded in custody since his arrest at a Coffs Harbour beach on July 20.

He is facing two charges of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 for sexual activity. Both offences are alleged to have occurred at Coffs Harbour.

He appeared in court on Monday via videolink and the matter was adjourned. He has been listed for further mention (committal) on October 15.

Police allege the man had been communicating online with a young girl from Victoria since 2016 and engaged in highly-sexualised conversations.

Strike Force Trawler conducted a covert online investigation and it will be alleged that the man later made arrangements to meet the child in person.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

During a search of the man and his vehicle, investigators seized three mobile phones and a computer tablet.

Shortly after the arrest, police executed a search warrant at a home at Stuarts Point, where they seized computers, a laptop, electronic storage devices, and ammunition.

Anyone with information about internet predators should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

arrrest child exploitation child sex abuse coffs harbour police news strike force trawler stuarts point
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    News Infected workers were presenting at Coffs Harbour with the flu-like symptoms that can be seen in the early stages of the disease.

    • 20th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Woman bitten during dog fight

    premium_icon Woman bitten during dog fight

    News A woman has been hospitalised after a dog attack this morning

    • 20th Sep 2018 9:30 AM
    Man wanted for low act on farmers

    Man wanted for low act on farmers

    News Can you identify this man?

    Calls for Royal Commission sitting on Mid North Coast

    Calls for Royal Commission sitting on Mid North Coast

    News As an aged care capital Mid North Coast deserves a special sitting.

    Local Partners