Alleged major drug syndicate in state's north dismantled

AN ALLEGED major drug supply network operating in the state's north has been dismantled by police following an eight month investigation.

Strike Force Fable and Janian were established earlier this year to investigate the sale of cocaine, ectstasy and amphetamines in Coffs Harbour to alleged drug dealers from the New England area.

Police from the Coffs/Clarence Police District and the New England Police District, with support from specialist units, today executed a range of search warrants at addresses in both cities, making a series of arrests.

Acting Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly will address the media later today on the operation.

