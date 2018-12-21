Menu
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
News

Alleged major drug syndicate in state's north dismantled

21st Dec 2018 9:30 AM

AN ALLEGED major drug supply network operating in the state's north has been dismantled by police following an eight month investigation.

Strike Force Fable and Janian were established earlier this year to investigate the sale of cocaine, ectstasy and amphetamines in Coffs Harbour to alleged drug dealers from the New England area.

Police from the Coffs/Clarence Police District and the New England Police District, with support from specialist units, today executed a range of search warrants at addresses in both cities, making a series of arrests.

Acting Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly will address the media later today on the operation.

More to come.

coffs harbour drug syndicate new england peter o'reilly
Coffs Coast Advocate

