Crime

Alleged killer to fight murder charge

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
15th Jan 2021 12:48 PM
A MAN accused of murdering a man while he walked two women home on a quiet Ingham street will fight the charges against him.

Caleb Rutherford, 24, was charged with murder earlier this week after he spent more than three days on the lam avoiding law enforcement.

Rutherford, who spent the night behind bars in the Townsville Watch-house, was on bail when he allegedly fatally stabbed 20-year-old Josh Hyde on Sunday night.

The case against him was mentioned for the first time in the Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Caleb Rutherford, 24, has been charged with the murder and breaching bail, and was taken to Townsville Watchhouse on Thursday afternoon. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Court documents show the 24 year old is charged with murder, classified as domestic violence offence, breaching bail and one other charge.

Defence solicitor Jamie Scuderi of Purcell Taylor Lawyers appeared in court on Rutherford's behalf.

She told the court that her client "denies" the charges against him and said the matter would be contested.

Caleb Rutherford has been charged with the murder of Josh Hyde.
Ms Scuderi said she intended to correspond with investigators and prosecution about "further information that may assist with investigations".

She did not ask the prosecution team to begin compiling the brief of evidence investigators had amassed.

The case will need to proceed to the Supreme Court on indictment where all murder charges are heard.

Josh Hyde, 20, was killed on Sunday night.
Rutherford is due in court on a string of charges stemming from other alleged offending including serious assault of a corrective services officer, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs as well as a string of weapons charges.

His matter linked to the alleged murder will return to court on January 29.

Rutherford, who did not make a bail application and was remanded in custody, is not required to appear at his next court date.

caleb rutherford court crime ingham josh hyde stabbing

