Alleged kidnapper refused bail in court

A MAN accused of robbing and kidnapping another man on the Coffs Coast has been refused bail at his recent court appearance.

Nambucca man Jason Elphick, 34, was arrested in November last year after he was found evading police in Queensland following the alleged robberies and assaults that took place in Bellingen in the early hours of May 28.

The harrowing ordeal saw a 31-year-old man allegedly attacked with a knife after two men, including Elphick, forced entry into his home and demanded money from him at around 2am.

He suffered a cut to his hand.

Allegedly stealing a sum of money, the pair then tied the man up and drove him to Fuller's Service Station in his own vehicle, where he was allegedly attacked again with the knife and left with a large cut to his forehead.

Police said he managed to escape and sought the assistance of a nearby man, who was also injured when he tried to stop the car from driving away.

The pair allegedly fled the scene and a crime scene was established at the service station.

Police from the Coffs Clarence Police District were assisted by Queensland Police in arresting Elphick six months later, as he was believed to have been hiding in the area.

Queensland Police arrested Elphick at Crestmead and he was extradited to NSW.

He will appear in court again on March 12.