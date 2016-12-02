Alleged drink driver: 'If I killed myself, so be it'

JODIE L'Estrelle-McCarthy who was allegedly caught three times the limit in Coffs Harbour with a baby in the back of the car remains unapologetic.

Talking to Channel Seven, the 28-year-old provisional (P2) driver from Dorrigo said she 'got no apologies' for her actions.

"If I killed myself, so be it," Ms L'Estrelle-McCarthy said.

When questioned if she had put the child in danger, the Ms L'Estrelle-McCarthy denied she had.

"No, I didn't put her in danger," she said.

"Isn't it like the mother's responsibility to not put their kid in risk of someone else's danger?"

According to Channel Seven, the mother of the six-month baby was also in the car.

Police said the Ms L'Estrelle-McCarthy allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.171.

She is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 19.