NSW Police Force published these images after undertaking drug busts at rural properties south of Coffs, in Thora and Nambucca. A number of individuals were arrested.
Alleged Coffs Coast drug dealers back in court

Jasmine Minhas
16th Dec 2020 7:00 PM
MILLIONS worth of cannabis, MDMA, meth, ‘liquid ecstasy’ – these are among the drugs police allegedly seized when dismantling a major drug supply network south of Coffs Harbour.

Two men who have been accused of acting as directors of the crime group – Edward Williams, 41, and Silus Boyes, 42 – remain in custody following their recent court appearance.

Their cases were back before Magistrate Ian Rodgers at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

The two men were arrested in September after Strike Force Anketell detectives stormed properties in Thora and Missabotti, allegedly seizing over $6.5 million worth of cannabis plants.

At the Missabotti property, police allegedly uncovered more than 180 vehicles, and seized more drugs including $165,000 of MDMA, meth, and one litre of GBL, known as ‘liquid ecstasy.’

It is alleged that the criminal group had been distributing commercial quantities of illicit drugs in the Nambucca Valley region.

Police had begun investigating the men in back April, following their alleged involvement in a shooting at Kalang.

Police said a number of inquiries and covert investigations led to the rural properties being raided.

Mr Williams is facing a total of 15 charges, including four firearms-related offences and six drug-related offences.

He has also been charged with knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, having motor vehicles suspected stolen on premises, and receive/dispose of stolen property.

Mr Williams made no application for bail yesterday, and had his case adjourned to February 9 where he will be served with a brief of evidence.

He will appear in court via audiovisual link.

His co-accused Mr Boyes is facing a total of 13 charges, including three firearms offences and seven drug-related offences.

He has also been charged with knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, having motor vehicles suspected stolen on premises, and deal with property proceeds of crime of less than $100,000.

Mr Boyes had his case adjourned to February 9 and will appear via audiovisual link.

