Alleged cocaine dealer’s luxury properties frozen

The newly-built Sutherland Shire home of alleged cocaine supplier Matthew Doyle has had a caveat registered on its title by the NSW Crime Commission.

The caveat prevents any sale or mortgage refinancing by Doyle without the permission of authorities.

Property developer and entrepreneur Doyle, 31, was charged along with Jared Hart and Raul Kesby, over the supply of 300kg of cocaine and has been remanded in custody until he faces court next week.

Kelsea Nagel Doyle yesterday. Picture: John Grainger



His wife, socialite publicist Kelsea Nagel Doyle, who is not accused of any crime, remains living in the home, where she emerged briefly yesterday wearing an over-sized denim jacket. A family member who arrived­ with groceries declined to speak to The Daily Telegraph, only saying: "No, not today."

Staying mostly hidden inside her home is a marked change for Mrs Doyle from the lavish Instagram depictions of sunny days on boats and at bars with her husband.

Co-accused..... Jared Hart. Picture: Facebook

The luxury Cronulla apartment Kelsea Doyle sold for a massive loss.



The Burraneer home replaced an older style brick home which Doyle bought in 2017 for $1.64 million and then demolished.

He then crea­ted dual-occupancy homes costing $969,000, according to plans lodged by Couvaras Architect­, set within gardens by R+M Landscape Architecture.

Doyle quickly sold the other half of the duplex, which came with concrete plunge pool, late last year for $2 million.

The property is registered solely in Matthew Doyle's name.

The caveat­, secured last week, was lodged on the title on Wednesday.

Doyle's latest property project­, three townhouses in Caringbah South, has also been hit with a caveat.

The three townhouse project at 4 Dudley Avenue have been marketed as set for late 2019 completion, with the strata plan currently awaiting registration.

The townhouses remain for sale on a local agent's website.

The 1100sqm site was secured at a $2.2 million cost earlier this year by the Doyle-directed M Property Group with NAB financing the project.

The luxury Cronulla apartment recently sold.

The contemporary townhouses were marketed by Highland Project Marketing as a "spectacular fusion of architectural and interior design."

"Effectively combining high quality finishes, uncompromising detail and a dynamic well thought-out design that can be enjoyed both inside and outside," it said.

Doyle is a co-director of a company, Wollongong 88 that own an 8,095 sqm industrial site in North Wollongong.

There is no caveat on the title of the Montague Street premises that cost $3.2 million for the industrial property in 2017.

In June this year a Doyle-directed company offloaded an Artarmon industrial property for $1.65 million which had been bought for $1 million in late 2017.

Doyle's wife recently suffered a significant financial hit, selling her Cronulla apartment last month at a loss of $350,000.

The Tara Maree apartment with ocean views was bought off the plan in April 2017 for $2.25 million.

It sold in early August for $1.9 million.