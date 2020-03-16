Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Crime

Alleged armed robber granted bail

Aisling Brennan
16th Mar 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOONELLABAH man has been granted bail after allegedly robbing a service station while armed with a replica pistol in Lismore.

Police will allege at 6.05pm last Wednesday, Jayden Mackenzie, 18, entered a service station on Ballina Rd, demanding money and cigarettes and pointed an alleged replica Glock-style pistol at the store attendant.

The attendant confronted Mr Mackenzie before contacting police.

The man then allegedly fled the scene on foot, last seen heading south down Keen St.

Richmond Police District officers attended and established a crime scene.

Following inquiries, officers at about 6.30pm stopped and spoke with Mr Mackenzie and another man walking along Dixon Place, Lismore Heights, after one man was observed to be holding an item wrapped in a T-shirt, believed to be a firearm.

The two men were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

Mr Mackenzie was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday and was granted conditional bail, where he must report daily to police and abstain from alcohol or take drugs.

His matter is set to return to court on May 4.

The second man was released without charge, pending further investigations.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schools take action to limit the impact of coronavirus

        Schools take action to limit the impact of coronavirus

        News Coffs Harbour schools have adopted social distancing measures.

        IN COURT: 55 people face the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 55 people face the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, March 16.

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies

        NSW beach where great white sharks won’t go

        premium_icon NSW beach where great white sharks won’t go

        News Research reveals great white sharks avoid Port Macquarie beach