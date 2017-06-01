Allan's 120 year old family secret snags string of awards

ARMED with a family recipe that's more than 120 years old, Allan Cooke has inherited a winner.

As a butcher and owner of Big Country Meats he put his family secret on show and collected a string of awards at the 2017 Regional Sausage King competition in Coffs Harbour last week.

Allan picked up gold with his prestigious thick pork sausage recipe.

"That recipe was passed onto us,” Allan said.

"My grandfather, Edgar Cooke, was involved in meat in Kiama.”

Allan also picked up gold for his lamb sausages. The two top gongs were complemented by a second for his bratwurst and a third for his chicken sausages.

He said this continued on his success from the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show last year.

Up against more than 500 competitors, Allan again won gold for his thick pork sausages. He also won silver for his bacon and leg ham, and bronze for his roast pork leg and roast beef.

Allan will look to continue his success at the Sausage King State Title in Tamworth on September 23.

But he doesn't have to worry about putting in extra practice. Allan worked out Big Country Meats made 750,000 sausages a year.

With 12 sausages in a metre, that worked out to be more than the distance from Coffs Harbour to Halfway Creek.

This quantity was warranted after Allan said Big Country Meats sold about 14,000 sausages a week throughout the year.