Allan fits into Australia's top 50

GOLF: When he was named by Golf Digest Australia magazine as one of the top-50 club fitters in Australia, nobody was more surprised than Coffs Harbour Golf Club head professional Matt Allan himself.

"I didn't apply for it and it wasn't a competition or anything, it was just the golf industry basically saying who they think the best are,” Allan said.

"It was a real surprise but a pleasant one.”

Allan said he's not sure how the top-50 list was compiled or who the judges were but he has a theory.

"I'd say what usually happens with Golf Digest is they talk to the major companies and gauge an opinion off all of them who the best are but I was lucky enough that I got chosen,” he said.

"There's only 15 in New South Wales that got picked and I was one of 15.”

Allan said he believes a major factor behind receiving the honour is the enormous support the Coffs Harbour members give him and the Coffs City Golf Centre team in the pro shop.

It's that support which has driven him to provide the now widely recognised service.

"You put in a lot of time and effort plus I also do a lot of work on it behind the scenes, working on club fitting and getting it better as well as knowing the ins and outs of all of the latest products, even Trackman and learning all of that,” he said.

"It's a bit of a reward and to be honest I was pretty stoked.”