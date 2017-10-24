25°
All your dog training questions answered

QUALIFIED: Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
QUALIFIED: Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
Rachel Vercoe
by

DOES your dog jump on strangers, bark at the mailman or you're just not sure how to train them to listen to what you're asking?

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy dog training is offering advice and tips to dog owners on the Coffs Coast through the new pet page in the Advocate.

A familiar face in the community, usually seen around town with a dog by her side, Kyra trains all sorts of dogs, including clients pets and assistance dogs.

When only eight, Kyra trained a dog on the farm and has officially been training dogs for over 20 years, spending 13 of those on the Coffs Coast.

She has always been involved with animals, teaching Animal Sciences at a tertiary level for 13 years and becoming a qualified zookeeper.

She is passionate about dogs and teaches a no-frills method of dog training with positive reinforcement rather than force.

Every week, questions sent through to Kyra will be answered in the following edition.

For more information, visit brightbessydogtraining .com.au

