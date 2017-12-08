Menu
All you need for Christmas is local

SHOP LOCAL: Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce committee members with Park Beach Plaza staff, George Cecato, Caroline Bleechmore, Di Carr, Lorenz Beckett, Leonie Kennedy, Mel Browne, Richard Hennessy, Martin Wells, Ken Phillips, Corey Mackay and Garth Shipperlee.
COFFS Coast residents and visitors are being urged to do what they do best this Christmas - support locals.

With the shopping season well underway, Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce George Cecato president is stressing the importance of shopping locally.

"It's very important to remember that spending your money locally has a huge impact on our economy," Mr Cecato said.

"By shopping locally, you are helping a retailer stay in business, helping keep local people employed, helping keep our economy healthy, helping keep apprentices and trainees employed.

"It is vitally important that we think locally, and act locally.

"Before you decide to shop online, just remember that shopping locally will keep this city going and ensure businesses keep trading.

"This is a busy time of the year - make it count for Coffs businesses."

