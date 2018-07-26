All wheels on the beach

THE beach can be a harsh environment which is why it's important to make sure rescue vehicles are well cared for and maintained.

Making sure their rescue equipment is always up to condition, the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club has recently purchased a new all terrain vehicle (ATV) through funding courtesy of the Bonville Sawtell Lions.

"ATVs are key to our operational requirements in that they provide quick and flexible vehicular access to parts of the coast that are difficult for cars to negotiate,” Sawtell Surf Lifesaving president, Sheena McTackett said.

"They enable us to patrol the entire beach and quickly activate rescues in remote locations with the added benefit of being able to tow the inflatable rescue boat,” Ms Sheena McTackett said.

The ATV arrives just in time for the coming season with patrols due to begin in September school holidays.