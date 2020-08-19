Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Administrators working to salvage the embattled training organisation say it should go into liquidation, however there are options to save it.
Administrators working to salvage the embattled training organisation say it should go into liquidation, however there are options to save it.
Business

All Trades Queensland ‘should collapse’: Administrator

by Hayden Johnson
19th Aug 2020 4:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Administrators of All Trades Queensland will recommend the training organisation be placed into liquidation after a sale campaign failed to find a buyer.

FTI Consulting administrators John Park and Joanne Dunn will recommend to creditors the company be placed into liquidation.

'Aggressive' plan launched in final effort to save All Trades

"This is because the Administrators must, by law, provide a recommendation within a very specific time frame, and there is currently no other option available," a spokesman for the administrators said.

"ATQ is continuing to operate and has not closed its doors."

The spokesman said a sale process would continue and flagged the possibility of the company's second meeting of creditors on August 27 being adjourned.

"The administrators are still seeking options with respect to the future of ATQ and are trying to finalise a sale, or orderly transition, of the organisation to ensure there is as minimal disruption to apprentices, their hosts and students, as possible," he said.

The meeting of creditors to decide the future of ATQ is schedule for 1pm on August 27.

It is likely the administrators will adjourn the meeting for a few weeks to allow sufficient time to finalise options.

Last month The Courier Mail revealed more than two-dozen parties signalled an expression of interest to purchase All Trades Queensland, which is among the nation's largest commercial training organisation.

Vantage Performance was engaged to run the aggressive sale campaign, with interested parties given access to the company's dataroom before first offers were due on August 5.

Originally published as All Trades Qld 'should collapse': Administrator

all trades queensland business collapse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP explains why he voted against new water bill

        Premium Content MP explains why he voted against new water bill

        Politics “The bill went too far in certain respects and not far enough in others.”

        • 19th Aug 2020 3:10 PM
        Have you seen these puppies?

        Premium Content Have you seen these puppies?

        Crime Race is on to find two young pups suspected stolen from rural property

        Cyclists and walkers on track to better health

        Premium Content Cyclists and walkers on track to better health

        News The trial will take place along Harbour Drive.

        ‘GREEDY’: Burglar caught on CCTV faces court

        Premium Content ‘GREEDY’: Burglar caught on CCTV faces court

        News Young man convicted for Coffs break and enter.