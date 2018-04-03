Menu
Di O'Ferrall, Virginia Craze, Becky Cole, Kyria, Susan Hood, Colin Wilkes and Jenny Beatson.
News

All the laughs you can bare

Wendy Andrews
by
3rd Apr 2018 1:45 AM

GIGGLES, tears, tender scenes and laugh-out-loud thigh-slapping moments; the latest production from CHATS has it all.

A talented local cast under the direction of Pat Slattery (Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Grease) has brought Calendar Girls, a witty and beautifully crafted play based on the hit British movie of the same name, to the Jetty Memorial Theatre stage.

The play is based on the true story of the ladies of the Women's Institute (similar to our CWA) and their dilemma of how to raise money to buy a couch for the hospital waiting room where one of their husbands is receiving treatment for cancer.

Forget baking scones, running raffles or lamington drives, these ladies "of a certain age” come up with a novel idea that not only raises funds, but also a few eyebrows.

The cast of Calendar Girls having fun on stage
You'll have to be quick to see what all the talk is about as the curtain comes down for the final time on this funny, fresh local production on Sunday. Tickets for Wednesday April 4 at 8pm show are all $20. Performances at 8pm Thursday April 5 and Friday April 6, a 2pm matinee and 8pm show Saturday April 7 and limited tickets available for final matinee 2pm Sunday, April 8.

Bookings/tickets at jettytheatre.com or box office Tues-Fri noon-4pm.

calendar girls chats coffs harbour jetty memorial theatre
Coffs Coast Advocate
