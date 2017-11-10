GRATITUDE DAY: Come along and say thanks to the many crews who care for our community

ALL the bells, whistles and sirens and the crews who operate them will be at Harbourside Markets at Jetty Foreshores on November 12.

This is your chance to get up close to flood, surf, lifeguard and other rescue boats, fire trucks including the Aviation Fire & Rescue rig from the airport, police patrol and response vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, Ambulance, First-Aid and other high-tech disaster response equipment.

Gratitude Day has been designed in conjunction with crews and will offer a range of displays and information stalls giving visitors the chance to learn about and connect with with diverse agencies, organisations and groups servicing our region.

Discover how you can best prepare for disasters, learn about volunteer opportunities, safety demonstrations, kitchen fire simulators at the many stalls. Alongside the emergency services displays, Gratitude Day organisers will be presenting complementary stalls and activities showcasing many community services.

Organisers hope to make this free day an annual event.

Gratitude Day, a fun day for the entire family, starts 8am November 12 at Harbourside Markets, Jetty Foreshores market place.