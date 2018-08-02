Menu
Winner of the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup jockey Matthew McGillivray on Glitra.
News

All that glitters is the Gold Cup winner Glitra

Greg White
by
2nd Aug 2018 5:30 PM

YOUNG trainer Will Hulbert shared the thrill of winning the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup with father Peter when Glitra held off a swarm of challengers for a memorable day for all connections.

The horse is raced by a syndicate of five ladies who received their biggest thrill in racing.

Keeping the family theme, jockey Matthew McGillivray has only just become a father and his wife and daughter were trackside to watch the rising star of Brisbane riding ranks record his second important win south of the border.

Last month McGillivray won the Ramornie Handicap in Grafton and he was thrilled at the chance to link up with the talented middle distance horse.

The training partnership have only had the horse for a handful of starts.

"We have given him three runs and he was peaking at the mile," Will Hulbert said.

Father, Peter, said how proud he was of his son.

"He works very hard and we make a pretty good combination," he said.

"We will be down a lot more often as this day has been outstanding."

McGillivray replaced rival jockey Ryan Wiggins who rode the horse when third at Doomben on July 21.

"He's such a tough horse and I'm just the pilot," he said.

""I just got held up a bit at the 450 metres and he was really strong to the line.

"Just the same he had a think about it when getting to the front and oncxe I pointed him at the line he was good.

