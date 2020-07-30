‘All systems go’ for huge Coffs Harbour Cup

THERE might be a pandemic changing our way of life but that hasn't stopped the Coffs Harbour Racing Club from staging a record Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup.

Heavy rain also forced the abandonment of last Sunday's Sawtell Cup meeting, the first day of the Coffs Harbour Cup Carnival, but that hasn't dampened the preparations for next Thursday's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup meeting either.

In fact, nominations for the cup meeting could be a massive increase because of the lack of racing, CHRC Racing and General Manager Tim Saladine believes.

"Everything is looking pretty positive," Tim Saladine said on Wednesday after the disappointment of abandoning last Sunday's Sawtell Cup Day.

"It's all systems go here, we've got a fine day, 22 degrees and the weather forecast is for fine weather next week."

He said while the Sawtell Cup was called off it might be re-run at Christmas.

In the meantime he's expecting some big names for Thursday's Coffs Cup meeting when nominations close at 11am on Friday.

"We've got eight races with nearly $450,000 in prizemoney," he said.

"The cup is worth $150,000 alone and we have three $50,000 races (Ken Howard Cup, Daniel Baker Sprint and Country Magic Merv Mercer Class 2) as well as a $40,000 Country Maiden and three $30,000 Showcase races.

'We've already had a bit of interest with the noms. Gai (Waterhouse) might be sending a couple up for the Cup, Mark Newnham, Kris Lees, Matt Dunn and Chris Munce will all be represented."

Nominations for all eight races close at 11am on Friday with weights declared by 4pm Monday and acceptances due by 9am on Tuesday.