All systems are go for golf festival

GOLF GALORE: The Coffs Harbour Golf Club is about to embark on its busiest period of the year as it hosts the 67th annual Great Northern Festival of Golf. Leigh Jensen

A FEW inches of rain isn't enough to stop what has become a golfing institution.

The Great Northern Festival of Golf enters its 67th year when it tess off at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club this weekend.

Club pro Matt Allan said the greenkeeping staff have worked overtime this past week to ensure the course is in tip-top shape for the next eight days.

"The course is in fantastic condition and the greens are beautiful," Allan said.

The Festival is basically a busy Saturday competition day every day for more than a week until it cilminates in next weekend's North Coast Open.

Allan said the fields are almost full on all of the days this week with visitors from up and down the east coact booked in to play alongside plenty of locals but there's still some room for those who want make a late booking for a tee time.

"There's still some spots available for those who want to come and play on a great golf course," Allan said.