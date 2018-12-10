All-star line-up announced for Noosa Food and Wine Fest

Georgia Ford and Ellie Kuhn enjoying the great weather, food, entertainment and drinks at Noosa Food and Wine Festival

Georgia Ford and Ellie Kuhn enjoying the great weather, food, entertainment and drinks at Noosa Food and Wine Festival John McCutcheon

SOME of the biggest names in Australia's culinary industry are set to showcase their signature dishes at the much-anticipated Noosa Food and Wine Festival next year.

The four-day festival has announced a blockbuster line-up of celebrity chefs, which is set for May 16-20, 2019.

Complete with beachfront brunches, live cooking demonstrations, hinterland trail experiences or a party under the stars, the festival will attract plenty of punters making for a not-to-be-missed event.

What's new?

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel will grace the 2019 Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

The iconic Hastings Street will showcase Noir Noosa, presented by Moët & Chandon on Saturday, May 18.

Moët & Chandon Imperial's 150th anniversary will be celebrated under the stars for the signature event.

In ode to the era of Napoléon, this black-tie Gala Dinner will be a night to remember, as Hastings Street is transformed into a glamorous and theatrical dinner celebration.

Tickets are available from $295.

Noosa Main Beach events:

Noosa Food and Wine 2018: Opening party in the beach tipis Jess Pascoe and Julie Newton Michele Sternberg

Festival Opening Party. Friday, May 17, 5pm-7pm. $95. Join Italian aficionados and local favourite Noosa Waterfront Restaurant for the Festival Opening Party. Includes Ferrari Trento Sparkling, fresh local seafood, signature canapés and a grazing table filled to the brim with cheese and salumi.

Blush and Bubbles. Saturday, May 18, 9.30am-11.30am. $110. Kick-start the day with a blushing line-up of Moét Ice Rosé, champagne over ice, prawns, salmon, bruschetta, berries and all things pink. With live DJ tunes on the beach, this is a brunch not to be missed.

Club Crusoe. Saturday, May 18, 5pm. $195. For one night only, Rococo Bistro Noosa are bringing a Kakadu meets Cafe del Mar meets isles of the South Pacific beach party to the shores of Laguna Bay. There'll be DJs and live music, dancing, sublime food, plentiful drink and of course, coconuts.

Beach Sundowner. Sunday, May 19, 5pm. $150. Slip off your shoes, get your toes in the sand and join us for a beach BBQ to remember as we finish off our 2019 festival with a bang. Bringing together some of Australia's best produce, PorkStars are joining us for the official 2019 Closing Party right on Noosa Main Beach.

Beyond the beach events:

Noosa Food and Wine Festival has been named one of Australia's best annual festivals. John McCutcheon

The 2019 program includes a range of events offering visitors an opportunity to explore the hinterland including Modern Australia on Saturday, May 18, 12pm. $249. Escape beyond the beaches to the abundant Noosa Hinterland for a truly authentic lunch experience infused with the unique flavours of the Australian bush.

Learn from the world's most ancient culture as you forage and dine with a new wave of modern food pioneers: Harvest Newrybar's Head Chef Alastair Waddell, Resident Forager and pioneer of the Australian Bushfood industry Peter Hardwick, Jaaning Tree's Clayton Donovan and your host and MC, Orana's Jock Zonfrillo.

Alastair Waddell's root-to-stem cooking philosophy along with his passion for wild and native ingredients perfectly complements Clayton Donovan's approach to menu design for this daytime gathering. Drawing on native Australian ingredients and flavours indigenous to the Noosa Hinterland, coupled with local and regional ingredients, diners will join Peter for insightful conversation on foraging and learning first hand where their lunch flavours originated.

Set on the ground of a local hinterland farm, curated in collaboration with Wasabi Noosa and supported by local producers and growers, this new addition to Noosa Food & Wine Festival is one not to be missed.

The Underground Collective

Shirl Scott, Colin Fassnidge and Wendy Wilson enjoying the great weather, food, entertainment and drinks at Noosa Food and Wine Festival John McCutcheon

Join The Underground Collective on Friday, 17 May 17, from midday (cost $249) for a truly intimate and immersive experience of gastronomic discovery, alongside nationally acclaimed Alla Wolf-Tasker, Scott Pickett Matt Moran and Zeb Gilbert.

Nestled in the foothills of a local Noosa farm and focusing on seasonal, small scale producers, this progressive lunch will highlight root vegetables and ingredients from the earth set to be in season. Curated in collaboration with Wasabi Noosa, Alla, Scott, Matt and Zeb will share their love and admiration for great producers both local and across Australia, with plenty of shared feasting and conversations, MC hosted Q&As as well as captivating book readings and stories from the group.

Other highlights:

Taste of the Hinterland with Matt Wilkinson. Friday, May 17, 8am-3.30pm. $195. Harvest your lunch on the farms you visit before sitting down to a feast with Matt Wilkinson and enjoy with matched wines. Stroll the market garden at The Falls Farm to see rare heirloom varieties before heading to Hinterland Feijoas where a long lunch will tantalize the taste buds.

Under the Stars. Thursday, May 16, from 6pm. $190. Join local farmers under the stars for a 4-course dinner in the rolling hills of the Noosa Country. Produced and prepared by locals using ingredients sourced from the Mary Valley, Gympie and Sunshine Coast; celebrate the flavours of the surrounding area accompanied by matched wines from nearby Dingo Creek. The night sky will be introduced by Wappa Falls Observatory, including a presentation, displays and an opportunity to gaze at the stars through high powered telescopes. Enjoy this magical dinner under the stars and extend your visit with overnight accommodation at Amamoor Lodge.

Full list of visiting chefs:

Alanna Sapwell

Alastair McLeod

Alastair Waddell

Alessandro Pavoni

Alla Wolf-Tasker

Antony Page

Bruno Loubet

Ben O'Donoghue

Christine Manfield

Clayton Donovan

Colin Fassnidge

Evan Hayter

Federico Zanellato

Gabriele Taddeucci

Giovanni Pilu

Glen Barrett

Imogen Czulowski

Jessi McEwan

Jo Barrett

Jock Zonfrillo

John Rivera

Khanh Nguyen

Katrina Ryan

Luca Ciano

Manu Feildel

Mark McAllister

Matt Moran

Matt Wilkinson

Max Sharrad

Natasha Burnett

Neil Perry

Nick Holloway

Paul Carmichael

Paul West

Peter Hardwick

Peter Kuruvita

Richard Ousby

Ronni Kahn

Scott Pickett

Thi Le

Tony Percuoco

Travis McCauley

Victor Moya.

For tickets and the full program head to www.noosafoodandwine.com.au.