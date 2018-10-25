All settled in new spot

SETTLED IN: Moira Bourke of Early Settler has opened the doors at a new location after fire damaged the original showroom complex

SETTLED IN: Moira Bourke of Early Settler has opened the doors at a new location after fire damaged the original showroom complex Trevor Veale

THEY may have moved "house” but the postcode is still the same for this popular home-wares store.

Last month, Early Settler Coffs Harbour was one of several HomeBase stores affected when fire broke out inside a storeroom at adjoining store, Battery World.

Although the fire did not directly damage Early Settler, the shared roof in the retail complex has caused the showroom to be deemed unfit for trade and store manager, Moira Bourke was forced to look for alternative premises.

After being left temporarily "homeless” the team at Early Settler moved into the industrial neighbourhood at Lawson Crescent, next door to Bisque Interiors.

"Our new neighbours have been very welcoming and our old neighbours at HomeBase have been very supportive,” said Moira Bourke

"The space is not quite as beautiful as our original store, it's more like a pop-up but the doors opened Monday and already many of our regulars have found us.

"While we don't have the complete range we do have a representation of all the ranges, including newly released stock, and we can easily order anything in from our catalogue or website.

"We are embracing these warehouse style conditions and have plenty of clearance stickers on floor stock so there are some great bargains.”

Early Settler at 21 Lawson Crescent is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm.

"I'm not sure how long we'll be here, we're hoping to go back to our original home but will have to wait and see.”