All it needs is a ‘new coat of paint’

IT’S going to need a ton of paint primer and quite a few trips to Bunnings to sort this one out.

These local vendors obviously opted to ignore the ‘keep it neutral’ advice when they put their property up for sale.

With a purple kitchen, flaming-red master bedroom and fluoro blue bathroom, this three-bedroom home had been lovingly stamped with the owner’s style – on every single surface. Even the ceilings didn’t escape.

Not everyone's choice for a peaceful night's sleep.

This bright, little house probably scared many potential homebuyers. I’m betting even Andrew Winter and the team from Selling Houses Australia would have thought twice about taking it on. But after just 31 days on the market, this property in Gillibri Crescent, Sawtell sold for close to asking price proving the old real estate expression, ‘always keep it neutral’ can occasionally be brushed aside, even with a dripping, purple-soaked paint brush.

“This home was definitely not going to be for everyone – some people walked in and then turned around and walked straight out again,” said selling agent Tom Sullivan from NSW Real Estate.

Bold and beautiful?

“The owners had young grandchildren and had painted the home to suit them. The only bit of white paint in the house was in the hallway which was glow-in-the-dark paint that lit up at night to help the grandkids find the bathroom.”

In his property blurb Tom wrote, ‘It’s time to strap on the tool belt and infuse this coastal gem with new life. Like many homes of the era, this one needs a substantial redo. With the original kitchen and bathroom in place it certainly is a blank (but very colourful) canvas.’

Taking colour in a new direction

When you look past the purple passion and red diva paint slapped on the walls, it’s a solid little home on a level block only 850m from Bonville Creek and a short stroll to First Avenue. The couple who purchased the property focused on the potential and location rather than the kaleidoscope of colour and not surprisingly have plans to “refresh” the decor.

“It was a local who purchased the home, and they’ve already started renovations,” Tom said.