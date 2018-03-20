Menu
Fluro Friday - One Wave Woolgoolga 2017.
All hands on the beach

Rachel Vercoe
by
20th Mar 2018 8:30 AM

Fluro Friday - One Wave

What: Head on down to the beach early Friday morning in your brightest colours to form a happy fluro wave to raise awareness to depression, anxiety and suicide prevention.

"Last year we had over 100 people form a happy fluro wave along Woolgoolga beach,” Lisa Nichols from Key Employment said.

"When I walk down the street people call out 'see you on Friday' and it's a lovely feeling and achieves what Fluro Friday is all about. It's starting a conversation about a subject that can be sometimes difficult.

"If our wave saves just one life it is worth getting up early and dressing in bright funky clothes.

"I've had people reach out to me on social media saying they will be attending to honour their lost sons, husbands, mothers and friends. It's quite heartbreaking but hopefully we are making a difference.

Where: Woolgoolga main beach.

When: Friday at 6.30am.

Local Partners