ON THE GO: Dorrigo now has its own taxi service.
News

All hail to Dorrigo's new taxi service

Rachel Vercoe
by
16th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

AFTER 30 years of no taxi services, the community of Dorrigo can now enjoy reliable and efficient 24/7 service.

Greg and Susan McLeod, owners of Bellingen Shire Taxis for the past three years have recently expanded their fleet after listening to what the community needs.

"Greg and I took over the business three years ago and have been consistently building it up and listening to what the community wants and needs, and servicing them,” Susan said.

"Our vision also expanded to the Dorrigo Plateau, that for more than 30 years has not had a dedicated taxi service in their community.”

With a vision of linking communities together, the taxi service in Dorrigo was in full swing as of last week.

"We wanted to link the community together within the shire and regionally, allowing those who had limited availability to accessing the community resources, the ability to have a reliable local service and a service that many in larger centre's take for granted.”

The taxi company now has a four-seater sedan and 11-seat maxi taxi with a wheelchair lift in the township of Dorrigo.

"We wanted to commence hitting the ground and doing a proper service instead of one day here and there.”

Their goal over the coming months is to educate people in the community and inform them of different programs and taxi subsidy schemes available.

"People up there are not used to having a reliable service after not having it for so long.”

"We're trying to make sure we're there seven days a week and we've had people introducing themselves and saying it's wonderful the taxis are finally up there.

"All the local drivers from the Bellingen Shire Taxis, Greg and I are all proud to be part of the introduction of this valuable service to the community.”

For more information or to use the new service, phone 6655 3311.

