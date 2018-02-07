All eyes on Hannah at Bonville

HIGH HOPES: Hannah Green tees off on the weekend during the Oates Vic Open at 13th Beach. Green will be playing in the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville later this month.

HIGH HOPES: Hannah Green tees off on the weekend during the Oates Vic Open at 13th Beach. Green will be playing in the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville later this month. Tristan Jones

WESTERN Australia's rookie of the year Hannah Green left the United States on a high late last year, claiming three Symetra Tour titles to finish second on the order of merit and secure an LPGA Tour card for 2018.

The 21-year-old has stamped herself as one of Australian golf's rising stars in 2017 and capped off her brilliant year with a final round 64 in the Symetra Tour Championship before returning home.

Green arrives on the Coffs Coast later this month to contest the newly sanctioned Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.

The event is co-sanctioned by the ladies European Tour and the $350,000 purse on offer at Bonville has attracted some of the finest women's golf talent to the Coffs Coast.

Green has certainly earned her place among the favourites.

The four round ALPG event tees off on February 22 with the final round of competition to take place on the Sunday.

The tournament will be televised throughout 65 countries including China and Japan and will showcase our beautiful region to the world.

Spectators will be treated to some of the best golf the region has ever seen.

Entry to the event is free and you can register for tickets at Eventbrite or visit www.ausladiesclassic.com.au and follow the links.