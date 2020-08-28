ALL DOWNHILL: Big hit for Coffs Coast mountain biking

Because We Can DH mountain biking event at Coramba was cancelled last weekend after the NSW Government changes regulation on sporting events.

MOUNTAIN bikers on the North Coast suffered another setback last week after White Lightning Events stated all New South Wales events in the next six weeks would be cancelled.

The decision made in the wake of the NSW Government Office of Sport’s decision to cease all activities that include the mixing of participants from different regions across the state.

The Coramba downhill mountain biking event was set to be the first of the season after multiple cancellations over recent months, but White Lightning Events had no choice.

“Unfortunately, new Covid restriction rules in relation to community events out this week on August 17 mean we are unable to run events for the next six weeks in NSW,” a White Lightning spokesperson said.

“This means the Coramba DH this weekend is postponed and the Northcoast Enduro Series round at Kyogle. Keep watching this space and we will let you know of any changes as they are released and how it will affect racing.”

Coffs Harbour’s Cows With Guns trails were set to play host to the inaugural Coastal Mountain Bike Series late last month but White Lightning were forced to cancel due to a family emergency.

Adding to local cyclists heartache was the cancellation of the beloved Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Festival set to take place in May, but was rescheduled later this year and eventually called off altogether.

Kyogles Northcoast Enduro Series leg suffered the same fate and the latest developments will have North Coast shredders wondering when they might be able to get out and compete again.