All clear for our child care centres

CLOSE SCRUTINY: Child care and early education is a priority for Minister Simon Birmingham. John McCutcheon

ALL child care providers across the Coffs Coast have received a clean bill of health from Minister for Education and Training, Simon Birmingham.

The newly-introduced Child Care Enforcement Action Register allows parents and carers to check if the provider they intend to use has been blacklisted or is the subject of enforcement action.

In NSW most listings are from metropolitan centres with just a handful in the regions.

The first declaration covers the period from July 1, 2016, to September 30, 2017.

It will be updated quarterly.

Minister Birmingham said providers who rort the system would no longer have anywhere to hide.

"This register should serve as a warning to providers that if you're non-compliant and do the wrong thing you will be hung out to dry," he said.

"The overwhelming majority of providers are legitimate and provide high quality care.

"Those who go down the wrong path should be held to account for their actions.

"Parents should be able to access the information necessary to make informed choices when deciding on a child care service and have confidence that they are entrusting the care of their children to a compliant and reputable provider."

In 2016-17 there were 3800 compliance checks carried out across Australia.

The register is available at www.education.gov.au/child-care-enforcement-action-register