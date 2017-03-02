All ages can bounce into basketball with new season

The new Coffs Harbour Basketball Association season provides opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels to play.

WITH the basketball summer season just starting, now is the time to contact Coffs Harbour Basketball Association to get involved.

Whether you're new to the sport, getting back into it or would like to play at a representative level, there's something for everyone at the Sportz Central courts.

You don't even need your own team, the association can help with that too.

Aussie Hoops is the introductory program developed by Basketball Australia for children aged between 5 and 12 years.

The young juniors can learn all the basic skills here to provide them a head start when they go into the primary schools competition. Aussie Hoops is on Saturdays from 9am to 10am.

The primary school matches are for those kids from year 1 to year 6 and is played on Saturdays. The high school competition is for the older kids in year 7 to year 10 and is played on Friday afternoons.

But then there's the adults.

Women play on Tuesday nights with games starting at 6pm and the men play on a Wednesday night from 6.30pm.

All teams are graded so that you are playing in a fun and safe environment while improving fitness, social skills, building resilience, team values and basketball skills.

The local basketball association boasts dedicated development officers who are available to assist school based teams and coaches, individual players and teams looking to take their game to the next level.

If you're interested and want to get some more information contact us on 66511452 so the CHBA can help you get involved.