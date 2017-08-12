All about the mathematics

TESTING TIMES: Orara Valley's credentials as a top four team will be put to the test tonight against Coffs United.

FOUR into two simply won't go.

As the home and away season enters its final eight days, Orara Valley and Sawtell who've sat inside the top four for the majority of the season are traying to stave off late charges being made by Boambee and Maclean.

If Boambee can overcome the Coffs Coast Tigers tomorrow, they will more than likely finish the season on 35 points. That will push the Bombers ahead of Sawtell.

No wonder the Scorpions are hoping the Tigers can halt the late season momentum Boambee have built.

Orara Valley can help itself reach the semis by grabbing at least one point from Coffs United at Mclean St tonight.

It's easier said than done when you take into consideration the Lions will be stinging from last week's 4-1 loss to Urunga and probably need to take four points from their final two matches of the season.

The key for either the Dingoes or Coffs United probably lies in shoring up the defence.

Orara Valley has conceded an average of three goals a game over its past six matches while Coffs United had let in six goals in the two matches prior to Thursday night's win over the Westlawn Tigers.