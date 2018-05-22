All about the environment

COVERING a rich and exciting array of eco learning topics, this year's LeaF program workshops are not to be missed.

The Bello Winter Music has partnered with the Bellingen Shire Learning Alliance and newly-established Coffs Coast Regional Science Hub to present the 2018 Bello LeaF program.

The program is sustainability focused and is made up of environmental workshops, tours and forums which will run alongside the 2018 festival.

After three consecutive years of successful and innovative programs, festivalgoers have come to expect LeaF workshops to cover a rich and exciting array of eco learning topics, facilitated by passionate local presenters, and this year will be no different.

The LeaF program showcases skills and knowledge from nine different organisations and runs from Friday to Sunday of the festival, proudly sponsored by Bellingen Solar Depot.

Returning to the 2018 program are past year favourites primitive fire making, edible and medicinal weeds workshop, winter yoga and meditation classes and new presentations include make your own plastic free personal products and towards a zero-emissions Bellingen Shire.

Bello LeaF events are free for festival ticket holders and are available to non-ticket holders by donation on the day.

For more information or to see the full LeaF program of events visit bellowintermusic.com