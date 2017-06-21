All aboard please.

WE”RE a pretty cruisy bunch on the Coffs Coast. Almost 500 locals cancelled golf plans, breakfast dates, the movies and shopping trips last Saturday to attend the Travel Centre's annual Cruise Expo.

Forget the cheap escape to Bali or the family road trip to the Goldie; the cruising market has exploded by 21% in just one year with recent research showing one in 19 Aussies are 'on board' and have either been on a cruise or are booked to take one in the next six months.

Glenda Halliwell and her team hosted visiting cruise experts from a range of companies offering everything from luxury to budget, romantic to family friendly and up the river to around the world trips.

"Many of the people who came to the expo knew exactly what they wanted,” Glenda said.

"They had done their research and also talked to family and friends.”

While there was interest across the board, including plenty of inquiries about multi-generational cruising where mum, dad, grnadma and grandpa as well as the kids are catered for, it was expedition cruising that was the hot item this year.

"We really noticed an increase in demand for expedition cruising, especially for places like Antarctica, New Guinea, the Kimberley and the Galapagos Islands.”

TOP DESTINATIONS FOR COFFS COAST CRUISERS:

Canada/Alaska

Baltic - Norway/Sweden/Russia

Asia River Cruising

Kimberley

Pacific

REAL QUESTIONS ASKED AT THE EXPO:

Does the ship have a really long power cord?

Do the crew sleep on the same ship as the passengers?

If I have an outside cabin will I get wet if it rains?

What time does the midnight buffet start?

And ... drum-roll.... will I get fat?!!!!