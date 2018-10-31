All aboard, it's back on track

BACK ON TRACK: The return of the Rainforest Rattler.

LOOKS like the Rainforest Rattler (below) is back on track for 2019 after a successful run in 2018.

It's 100 per cent volunteer power that drives the Lachlan Valley Railway (LVR) with drivers who are either regular XPT or freight train drivers taking holidays to enjoy driving the 95-year-old train and by doing so, bring joy to so many people happy.

Mark your calendar for January 1-13 to hop on-board for a wonderful experience.

All tours will start and finish at Coffs station, but please do not contact Trainlink staff as this is not a NSW Trains activity.

Excluding Wednesdays and Thursdays, it is planned to have two beaches and tunnels tours, one beach and Coramba tour, a BYO Hinterland Picnic Train incorporating every beach from Bonville through to the Orara Valley Hinterland and Nana Glen.

To make it all happen more volunteers are needed to assist by working from home handling telephone or email inquiries, compiling rosters, brochure/poster distribution or hands-on help by being a carriage or platform attendant/guide.

Volunteers can register at rainforestrattler.com. If you have previously registered, it is asked that you re-register so records are up to date.

The group are also looking for sponsors happy to "get on-board” with this amazing experience.

Timetables submitted, once approved by ARTC will be on rainforestrattler.com.