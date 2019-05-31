Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexander Kirke today pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Alexander Kirke today pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Crime

Teen killer told to ‘step up and own’ his actions

by Nicholas McElroy
31st May 2019 2:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND woman has stared down her partner's teenage killer and told him it was "time to step up and own" his actions.

Alexander Craig Price Kirke, 19, killed Gold Coast father Darren Pullar by running him over in an attempt to escape a botched home invasion on Boxing Day in 2016.

Kirke faces sentencing in the Brisbane Supreme Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other offences this morning.

 

Mr Pullar was killed after coming to the aid of a neighbour in a violent attempted robbery in the early hours of that morning.

The court was told Kirke drove to the Broadbeach Waters address of Mr Pullar's neighbour with associates armed with a baseball bat, a cricket bat and a knife with the aim of robbing the home.

Mr Pullar was killed when he was run over after chasing the would-be robbers from the house.

He attempted to stop them from leaving but Kirke, then aged 17, ran him over and did not slow down, the court was told.

Alexander Kirke said running over Mr Pullar felt like hitting a “human speed bump”.
Alexander Kirke said running over Mr Pullar felt like hitting a “human speed bump”.

Two weeks later, in a cell after his arrest, Kirke told an undercover police officer running over Mr Pullar felt like hitting a "human speed bump".

Kirke's sentencing hearing has heard a number of victim impact statements from Mr Pullar's family.

Mr Pullar's partner, sitting next to his son, told Kirke to "step up" and own his actions.

She told the court Kirke's "saving grace" was that her partner was a forgiving man and she felt he would have forgiven Kirke.

The hearing continues.

More Stories

alexander kirke editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    premium_icon Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    News Almost three decades on, the families of murdered Bowraville children continue their fight for justice.

    • 31st May 2019 1:30 PM
    PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    News ONE disease has nearly tripled over the last five years.

    Speed swings swift axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    premium_icon Speed swings swift axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    Rugby League Col Speed calls time on Group 2 Rugby League side Orara Valley.

    FINALLY: Trees to be removed from notorious crash blackspot

    premium_icon FINALLY: Trees to be removed from notorious crash blackspot

    News Thick vegetation will be removed 'as soon as possible'.