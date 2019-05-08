Alex soars to golden heights at nationals

BEST IN THE COUNTRY: Alex Harrison won the under-17 high jump at the national championships recently.

BEST IN THE COUNTRY: Alex Harrison won the under-17 high jump at the national championships recently. Chris Miller

ATHLETICS: After a successful stint in heptathlon at the beginning of the year, Alex Harrison has vaulted to national glory in her first sporting love.

Competing in the under-17 girls high jump at the National Championships in Sydney, Alex recorded a personal best of 1.72m to snare the gold medal.

"I wasn't very confident going down, I thought I might get a high-placing but didn't think I'd get a medal,” Alex said.

"I kept my expectations low because it was my first nationals.”

Alex, who said her nerves were calmed by the fact she knew most of her competitors from previous meets, began high-jumping when she was 10.

The 15-year-old travels to Grafton regularly for training on fields which can be littered with holes and often heavy underfoot from rain.

Though it's all made the newest addition to the trophy cabinet worth it.

"I'm going to continue on with heptathlon and high jump, hopefully I'll go to nationals for school later in the year,” she said.

Alex's coach Glenn Thacker has previously said his pupil's mental strength sets her apart from the field.

"She could easily have folded after her bad jump, but she knuckled down and did her best for the rest of the day,” he said after Alex bounced back in a heptathlon meet at the beginning of the year.