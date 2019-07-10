Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Student Released From Detention In North Korea
Australian Student Released From Detention In North Korea
News

Aussie in N Korea breaks his silence: ‘I’m no spy’

by Nicole Hogan
10th Jul 2019 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIANstudent Alek Sigley who was detained in North Korea last week has broken his silence and released a series of tweets to insist he was not a spy. 

In a series of Twitter posts, Mr Sigley told followers he was "well both mentally and physically."

Mr Sigley goes on to say he will be making a brief statement given the constant questions facing him.

"The allegation that I am a spy is (pretty obviously) false. The only material I gave to NK News was what was published publicly on the blog, and the same goes for other media outlets."

Alek Sigley walking through the terminal building arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on July 4. Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty
Alek Sigley walking through the terminal building arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on July 4. Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty

The response came days after allegations from Pyongyang that the Australian tour guide was feeding photos and data to news sites critical of the hermit nation.

Mr Sigley, 29, said on his thread that he was still very interested in North Korea and wanted to continue academic research and other work related to the country, but currently had no plans to visit it again.

He also confirmed his tourism business, Tongil Tours, would cancel all tours until further notice.

In his final post he says, "The whole situation makes me very sad. I may never again walk the streets of Pyongyang, a city that holds a very special place in my heart. I may never again see my teachers and my partners in the travel industry … But that's life."

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
alek sigley australian detained editors picks north korea spy allegations

Top Stories

    How seagulls could make us all sick

    premium_icon How seagulls could make us all sick

    Health Seagulls on Aussie beaches may be threatening more than your fish and chips – a team of scientists has found the common birds have the potential to cause serious...

    • 10th Jul 2019 6:54 AM
    Has the new roads minister visited the site of the bypass?

    premium_icon Has the new roads minister visited the site of the bypass?

    News The new minister in charge of the bypass has avoided basic questions

    Truckie convicted in crash that killed mum appeals sentence

    premium_icon Truckie convicted in crash that killed mum appeals sentence

    News Driver was given 10 months home detention for negligent driving.

    New lease of life for old supermarket site

    premium_icon New lease of life for old supermarket site

    News Nothing crazy about investing in small town bricks and mortar retail