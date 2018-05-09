ALDI’s 2018 Snow Gear Sale has just been announced

The annual Snow Gear sale usually sees queues outside ALDI stores early on Saturday morning.

IF THERE'S one thing we know, it's that people go nuts for Aldi's annual snow gear special buys sale.

Last year footage of people "working in teams" and hoarding ski jackets made its way onto our website. The ski sale is the German supermarket chain's most popular special buys events, ever since it launched in 2008.

Well get ready to elbow people out of the way for reasonably priced gloves because according to the publicists, the retailer will deliver its "biggest and best" snow gear sale yet in 2018.

"From jackets to goggles, boots and underlayers, Aldi's 2018 snow gear special buys sale has everything to keep Aussies warm, dry and hitting the slopes this year in style and comfort," reads the press release.

The sale, which will include over 50 ski-related items, will kick off on Saturday, May 19. Items will be available in stores Australia-wide, while stocks last.

Gear is on sale for kids and adults.

"Australians have been in love with Aldi's snow gear sale since the very beginning, but that doesn't mean we're content with sitting still," Aldi textiles buying director Renata Hay says.

The half-knit adult's jumper will keep you warm and toasty.

"We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve the range. This involves working closely with our suppliers to research new trends and implement the latest technology in areas like waterproofing, seam taping, breathability, ventilation and more," she says.

Adult's thermal underwear (two piece). Part of the new 2018 range.

"Our selection of ski and snow wear has grown over the years due to increasing customer demand. This popularity has enabled us to not only expand the quantity of items we sell but also to add a number of exciting new colours and designs.

"This year, we'll be introducing camo prints, khaki colours and a removable faux fur trim to the hoods of some of our jackets," Ms Hay says.

Kids' ski helmets comes in a variety of designs.

"As always, our jackets and pants feature multiple internal and external utility pockets for keeping your valuables safe, so they are not only comfortable, but practical," she says.

"Our jackets even come with a ski lift pass pocket on the bottom left-hand sleeve, to avoid being that one person slowing down the queue while trying to find your lift pass."

Kids' beanies are a popular item.

Other key characteristics of the range include innovative breathability to keep you dry from the inside out, fully taped seams to protect against moisture penetration, wind-resistant fabric and underarm and inside leg ventilation.

It's also been announced that this year Aldi is bringing back its popular merino wool layering products, made with Australian wool.

The camo adults' puffer vest.

TWO KEY RANGES FOR THIS YEAR'S PRODUCTS

• The Crane "Snow Extreme" line is a range of specialist snow wear ideal for both casual and serious users of all ages, with high product functionality at exceptional value.

• For alpinists and hardcore users, the INOC "In Need of a Challenge" range is Aldi's premium ski apparel line, suitable for all seasons and featuring superior functionality across both clothing and accessories.

The girls' snowboard jacket has a faux-fur lined hood.

You can check out the full range on the Aldi website or in the printed catalogue, which is in stores and mailboxes from today.