Shopper’s kind gesture to a stranger

After being on the receiving end of an incredibly kind gesture in an Aldi supermarket, a woman has shared her heartwarming story on social media.

A woman was blown away when a man anonymously paid it forward in an Aldi store on Friday.

Kira Thorne was shopping in an Aldi supermarket in Seymour, Victoria, when she let a man - who had fewer items - jump ahead of her in the queue.

"I usually do that to people as I buy in bulk," she explained, posting about the incident in a Facebook group.

Ms Thorne didn't get the man's name as he scooted ahead and paid for his items. But she was shocked when she went through the checkout herself and realised the man had not let her kind action go unrewarded.

"There was a surprise waiting at the counter, that man paid $50 off my shopping before he left," she revealed.

"I appreciate it very much, just goes to show kindness goes a long way."

The sweet gesture was much appreciated, especially during a pandemic which saw supermarkets become battlegrounds.

Despite the fact that panic buying and ugly confrontations in shopping aisles have eased, most supermarkets still have security guards and a limit on the number of shoppers in store at any one time.

