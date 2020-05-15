Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Breaking

Juice product recalled

by Shireen Khalil
15th May 2020 5:05 PM

Aldi has been forced to recall PICK'D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L from stores across the country over fears it could cause serious illness.

The product, which is sold in West Australia, South Australia, Victoria and the ACT and also

select stores across New South Wales, is contaminated with Mycotoxin - Patulin and may cause illness if consumed.

 

PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand
PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

 

"Customers should not consume this product and return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund," the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand advised.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Originally published as Aldi recalls juice product across stores

aldi editors picks food recall juice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The return to a sense of normality

        premium_icon The return to a sense of normality

        News The Coffs Coast moves out of the Covid-19 hibernation

        Plans to raise the fallen Digger monument for its Centenary

        premium_icon Plans to raise the fallen Digger monument for its Centenary

        News Driver, 24, facing charges after car smashes into war memorial.

        Traffic conditions to change on Pacific Highway

        premium_icon Traffic conditions to change on Pacific Highway

        News Roadworks on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour will cause temporary changed...

        Coffs facilities re-open: Everything you need to know

        premium_icon Coffs facilities re-open: Everything you need to know

        News Coffs Harbour City Council has given a run-down of the public facilities that will...