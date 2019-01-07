Alcohol toll raised as a State Election issue

The NSW/ACT Alcohol Policy Alliance (NAAPA) has put alcohol-fuelled harm on the 2019 NSW election agenda.

THE Coffs Coast's battle with the bottle and the impact of alcohol abuse has today been raised as an issue of importance by united health workers ahead of the State Election in March.

The NSW/ACT Alcohol Policy Alliance (NAAPA) has put alcohol-fuelled harm on the 2019 NSW election agenda; revealing the toll from alcohol is far worse outside metropolitan areas than in renowned city hotspots and calling for earlier closing times in major regional centres.

"Regional, rural and remote communities experience disproportionate levels of alcohol harm, with domestic assaults 12-times higher in rural and remote regions compared to NSW as a whole," NAAPA spokesperson Tony Brown, from Newcastle University said.

"And the big killer in rural NSW is motor vehicle accidents, where alcohol is a factor in 85 per cent of crash fatalities compared to 17 per cent in major cities," Mr Brown said.

The Coffs Coast has historically high drink driving and domestic violence rates. Ansaharju

NAAPA says regional NSW communities should not be deprived of similar measures proven to reduce alcohol-related harm.

Through NAAPA, emergency workers, health professionals, community members, community sector workers, researchers and advocates have come together to develop an Election Platform to make the whole of NSW safer and healthier.

NAAPA is calling on the next NSW Parliament to acknowledge and prioritise the prevention and sustained reduction of alcohol-related harm and associated costs in regional, rural and remote NSW.

"The NSW Government's 'earlier last drinks' and 'one-way door' measures introduced in 2014 have been powerful and effective in reducing harms in prominent nightlife precincts in Sydney and Newcastle," Mr Brown said.

"These measures must now be rolled out state-wide to deal with hotspots of alcohol-fuelled violence in other areas - including Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Albury and Wagga Wagga - where there are concentrations of late-trading pubs, clubs and bottle shops,” he said.

Another achievable policy reform proposed by NAAPA addresses the rapidly growing online alcohol market, which, according to IBIS world, is expanding at the rate of 11 per cent per year.

Chief Executive of the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education Michael Thorn says there are more than 500 online-only/delivery liquor outlets, which is a 10-fold increase in the past decade," Mr Thorn said.

Life in drought-affected NSW is tough going, where the harms from alcohol misuse cause deep-level tragedy for people living in regional, rural and remote communities.