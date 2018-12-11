Alcohol stolen during aggravated robbery

Drugs and weapons charges were dealt with in Coffs harbour Local Court recently.

Drugs and weapons charges were dealt with in Coffs harbour Local Court recently. Frances Klein

BRODIE David Pou faced Coffs Harbour Local Court recently charged with a number of offences, including aggravated robbery.

It is alleged the 30-year-old from Coffs Harbour robbed another man of absinthe and seven pre-mix bottles of Jack Daniels Bourbon and Cola after using 'corporal violence' on him.

This offence occurred in the early hours of November 10 at Coffs Harbour.

He has also been charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime ($3260 in cash).

Pou is also facing a number of drugs and a weapons charges in relation to offences that occurred on November 14.

These include possessing a prohibited weapon, supplying a prohibited drug (methylamphetamine) and possessing a prohibited drug (anabolic steroids).

He was denied bail and his case adjourned to January 15.

Weapons and drugs

GORDON McMahon from Sandy Beach was in court facing a string of weapons and drugs charges.

It's alleged he was in possession of a number of weapons without the appropriate permits including a home made electric stun device; a five-milliwatt laser pointer; ammunition for a .22 firearm; ammunition for a .40 firearm and a replica pistol.

The 35-year-old is also facing a number of drugs charges, including the supply and possession of methylamphetamines and the possession of cannabis.

He has also been charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime ($1475 in cash).

The offences occurred on the morning of October 9 at Sandy Beach.

McMahon was granted conditional bail to reappear in court on December 17.

Beach arrest

JAMES Michael Brown has had his case adjourned to January 14.

He is facing two charges of using a carriage service to procure a child under 16 years for sexual activity.

Police allege the man had been communicating online with a young girl from Victoria since 2016 and engaged in highly sexualised conversations.

He has been in custody since his arrest on a Coffs Harbour beach on July 20.

Case adjourned

THE driver who crashed into three cyclists at the intersection of Aviation Dr and Christmas Bells Rd in April and pleaded guilty to three separate traffic offences has had his case adjourned.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and a charge of negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm).

Stephen Michael Hill pleaded guilty and the matter has been listed for sentence on January 14.