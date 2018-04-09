Albanese to visit Coffs for Politics in the Pub discussion

ALBO ARRIVING: Shadow Labor Minister Anthony Albanese is heading to the Coffs Coast for Politics In The Pub on April 20.

ALBO ARRIVING: Shadow Labor Minister Anthony Albanese is heading to the Coffs Coast for Politics In The Pub on April 20. Megan Masters

LABOR'S Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Cities, Anthony Albanese, is coming to Coffs Harbour on April 20.

As his party presents fresh new faces to take on the incumbent Nationals in state and federal seats he will be headline guest at a free Politics In the Pub gathering at the Coffs Hotel starting at 5.30pm with moderator Andrew Woodward, Labor's endorsed candidate for Cowper.

Presented by the Coffs Coast branch of Country Labor, co-presenters will be newly endorsed state candidates, Tony Judge for Coffs Harbour, and Cr Sue Jenvey for Oxley.

Mr Albanese said no topic is off limits with questions on Labor's plans to get the long awaited Coffs Harbour bypass moving, particularly welcome.

He is also passionate about making the Coffs Coast a central part of the proposed Very Fast Train project and says the decline in regional infrastructure spending will be reversed if Labor wins the next federal election.

"To live in Australia is to have won life's lottery," he said.

"When it comes to lifestyle, environment, culture and opportunity, it doesn't get any better.

"But it's not all good luck.

"Previous investment has helped create our enviable lifestyle.

"In the 21st Century we need to continue to invest in our nation, not just to preserve that lifestyle, but to deliver the productivity gains that will drive continued economic growth in the national interest."