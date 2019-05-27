Albanese named as next Labor leader

ANTHONY Albanese has been elected leader of the Labor Party unopposed, in the wake of the Opposition's stunning election defeat.

Bill Shorten announced he would not stay on in the role, leaving a field of contenders to sound out support.

Mr Albanese, a member of the party's left faction and the veteran MP for Grayndler in Sydney, was the final candidate standing.

Honoured to be elected 21st Leader of @AustralianLabor. Thank you to members of caucus, rank and file members and affiliates for your support.



Together we can return our great Party to government in three years time.



I’ll be holding a media conference at noon. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 27, 2019

