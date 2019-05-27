Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Shorten and Anthony Albanese
Bill Shorten and Anthony Albanese
Politics

Albanese named as next Labor leader

27th May 2019 10:43 AM

ANTHONY  Albanese has been elected leader of the Labor Party unopposed, in the wake of the Opposition's stunning election defeat.

Bill Shorten announced he would not stay on in the role, leaving a field of contenders to sound out support.

Mr Albanese, a member of the party's left faction and the veteran MP for Grayndler in Sydney, was the final candidate standing.

More to come

More Stories

alp anthony albanese editors picks labor party politics

Top Stories

    Erratic truckie allegedly caught driving with 'bong'

    premium_icon Erratic truckie allegedly caught driving with 'bong'

    News The Camden driver failed a sobriety test and will face court in Coffs Harbour after he was seen travelling at slow speeds and swerving across lanes.

    • 27th May 2019 9:50 AM
    PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    Rugby League AXEMEN and Panthers let their fists fly in rugby league fight

    Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    premium_icon Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    News PHOTOS from the Fight for the Bight event on Sunday.

    Brides of the Coffs Coast

    Brides of the Coffs Coast

    News Check out some of the beautiful weddings across the region.