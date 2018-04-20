Albanese: Coffs has been shortchanged by Coalition

Opposition spokesman for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Anthony Albanese is in Coffs Harbour today for a meeting with council and a Politics in the Pub appearance.

Opposition spokesman for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Anthony Albanese is in Coffs Harbour today for a meeting with council and a Politics in the Pub appearance. Matt Deans

LANDING in Coffs Harbour ahead of his Politics in the Pub discussion tonight, Anthony Albanese sat down for a meeting with Coffs Harbour City Council before talking to local constituents.

The opposition spokesperson for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development said the discussion with council was in regards to the ongoing infrastructure needs of the region.

Mr Albanese said the Coffs Harbour bypass is a priority for the region but it's one the current government is only paying lip service to with no funding for the project budgeted in current forward estimates that go up to the 2020/21 financial year - the time when construction of the bypass is expected to begin.

"The Nationals' Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, has taken the region for granted, frequently promising projects like a Coffs Harbour Bypass despite failing to secure a dollar of new investment," he said.

"By contrast the former Federal Labor Government invested $7.9 billion on the Pacific Highway - six times the amount the former Howard Government invested over 12 years."

The former Deputy PM also said his party has delivered more than just Pacific Hwy funding, including the Sapphire to Woolgoolga, Nambucca Heads to Urunga and Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads sections, for the region.

"The former Labor Government also delivered important community infrastructure for Cowper, including lighting for the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the Brelsford Park playground," Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese and the Labor candidate for Cowper, Andrew Woodward, will be at the Coffs Hotel this evening from 5.30pm