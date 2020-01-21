Alanis Morissette bound for Australia

The album which continues to provoke debate about the correct use of "ironic" turns 25 this year and Canadian chart champion Alanis Morissette plans to celebrate by performing the seminal record at the annual Bluesfest in Byron Bay in April

Morissette became the biggest pop superstars in the world - we are talking Adele level - when the album was propelled to the top of the charts in 1995.

The first single, the brutal break-up song You Oughta Know, exploded on radio and video shows thanks to its explicit lyrics and the intrigue as to the identity of the ex-boyfriend who inspired it.

Morissette performed toured Australia in 2018. Picture: Christian Gilles

It was widely speculated the song was about Full House actor Dave Coulier who Morissette dated in the early 1990s.

Other men proposed as the man who broke her heart included famed ice hockey player Mike Peluso, Friends star Matt LeBlanc, who had appeared in the video for her 1991 single Walk Away, and producer Leslie Howe, who worked on her first two records released in her Canadian homeland.

But the singer has always refused to confirm the identity of the man she caustically hated to "bug in the middle of dinner".

"I am curious why anyone would want to take credit; have they actually listened to it?" she told News Corp when the album turned 20.

Jagged Little Pill continues to enjoy meme-worthy relevancy courtesy of the album's biggest hit Ironic.

Morissette in 1995 when she released Jagged Little Pill. Picture: Supplied

Grammar police have argued for 25 years that the situations depicted in the lyrics,

"rain on your wedding day" or "a free ride when you've already paid" are not, in fact, ironic.

"I didn't even think that song was going to make the record! I didn't want to put Ironic on it but everyone (at the label) was so excited about that song," she said.

Jagged Little Pill, which is one of the biggest selling albums in pop history with more than 33 million copies sold since its release, also inspired a stage adaptation in the US which hit Broadway late last year after debuting in Cambridge in 2018.

Rock poet Patti Smith will also be performing at Bluefest this year. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

Morissette was back on stage performing her own shows in December just a few months after giving birth to her son Winter in August.

Morissette joins the Crowded House, Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Smith, Guy Sebastian, John Butler, the Cat Empire, George Benson and more at Bluesfest next Easter.

While only the Bluesfest appearance has been confirmed at this stage, it is believed she will announce other Australian concerts next month.